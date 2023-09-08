 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 1 Implications for Giants and Jets, the Yankees Youngsters Surge, and Football Fridays

JJ is joined by a host of guests to preview the Jets and Giants games, make some picks for NFL Week 1, and talk fantasy football

By John Jastremski
New York Jets v New York Giants Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images


(3:58) — GIANTS: The Giants host their division foe, the Cowboys, and look to prove that last season wasn’t a fluke.
(6:09) — JETS: The Jets face the class of the AFC East, the Bills, and give us our first look at Aaron Rodgers and Co.
(9:35) — YANKEES: The Yankees have found a spark with their call-ups, but does this fix their problems?
(16:08) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets, Giants, Knicks, and Yankees.
(28:48) — OLD SCHOOL VS. NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 1 in Old School vs. New School.
(50:28) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe’s and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 1.
(60:00) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 1.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: john_jastremski

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

KC’s Receiver Dilemma, UFC 293, ESPN in Trouble, and Million-Dollar Picks With Ariel Helwani and Ben Thompson

Bill shares his thoughts on the NFL season opener, Canada’s FIBA run, Disney vs. Spectrum, and so much more!

By Bill Simmons and Ariel Helwani

Best Movie Goop

What is the best movie goop? Dave, Jo, and Neil discuss!

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

Deep Dive Into the Cardporn Scandal With Darren Rovell. Plus, an NFL Market Preview With Chris McGill.

Jesse runs the show solo today, although Mike quickly calls in for a chat. Also, Jesse touches on Lorcana prices and Deion Sanders’s card value going up!

By Jesse Gibson and Mike Gioseffi

Inside the Succession Problems at Disney, Plus Strike Updates and ‘Reservation Dogs’

What’s going on with the power struggle between Bob Chapek and Bob Iger? How might strike negotiations being at a standstill affect next year’s summer movies? Why is Season 3 of ‘Reservation Dogs’ feeling like an epilogue? And more!

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Pats-Eagles Preview With Ben Solak

Brian and Ben Solak talk about where Rhamondre Stevenson ranks among the NFL’s top backs, Jalen Hurts’s development, and more

By Brian Barrett and Ben Solak

Kelly Burton and the Decade of Black Innovation

Bakari and Kelly also talk react to the discrimination lawsuit faced by Fearless Fund

By Kellen Becoats