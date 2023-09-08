Week 1 Implications for Giants and Jets, the Yankees Youngsters Surge, and Football Fridays



(3:58) — GIANTS: The Giants host their division foe, the Cowboys, and look to prove that last season wasn’t a fluke.

(6:09) — JETS: The Jets face the class of the AFC East, the Bills, and give us our first look at Aaron Rodgers and Co.

(9:35) — YANKEES: The Yankees have found a spark with their call-ups, but does this fix their problems?

(16:08) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets, Giants, Knicks, and Yankees.

(28:48) — OLD SCHOOL VS. NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 1 in Old School vs. New School.

(50:28) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe’s and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 1.

(60:00) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 1.

