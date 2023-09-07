 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Swifties for Bellingham, a Bleak Week and a Fun Mailbag

Musa and Ryan discuss which movie directors would direct which football seasons, Brentford, and funny moments in games

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Real Madrid v Getafe - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images


It’s fun, then serious, then fun again on today’s show. Musa and Ryan begin with a bit of chitchat, including Taylor Swift fans’ involvement in the Golden Boy voting (00:44), before moving on to a general discussion about multiple serious stories that have been in the headlines this week (05:30). They talk about the police investigation of reports made about Manchester United’s Antony and the handling of Mason Greenwood’s move to Getafe, which received criticism. Also in this conversation, they discuss Jorge Vilda’s sacking, Jordan Henderson’s interview with The Athletic, the reactions these very different stories have received and how they are discussed. Then, it’s on to much lighter stuff (25:38). Musa and Ryan answer questions (27:16) on watching football, which movie directors would direct which football seasons, Brentford, Bellingham’s goal tally, funny moments in games, the ultimate stadium and much more!

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

