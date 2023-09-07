Swifties for Bellingham, a Bleak Week and a Fun Mailbag



It’s fun, then serious, then fun again on today’s show. Musa and Ryan begin with a bit of chitchat, including Taylor Swift fans’ involvement in the Golden Boy voting (00:44), before moving on to a general discussion about multiple serious stories that have been in the headlines this week (05:30). They talk about the police investigation of reports made about Manchester United’s Antony and the handling of Mason Greenwood’s move to Getafe, which received criticism. Also in this conversation, they discuss Jorge Vilda’s sacking, Jordan Henderson’s interview with The Athletic, the reactions these very different stories have received and how they are discussed. Then, it’s on to much lighter stuff (25:38). Musa and Ryan answer questions (27:16) on watching football, which movie directors would direct which football seasons, Brentford, Bellingham’s goal tally, funny moments in games, the ultimate stadium and much more!

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

