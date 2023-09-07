Awards Predictions, Week 1 Preview, and ‘TNF’ Picks

The East Coast Bias boys kick things off by selecting their award winners, including MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, and more (1:45). Then, they make some final adjustments to their future bets (16:05) and give out their favorite bets for the opening weekend (25:06). Finally, they share their favorite bets for the prime-time games (45:13).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Raheem Palmer and Joe House

Producers: Mike Wargon and Drew van Steenbergen

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti and Donnie Beacham Jr.

