Chiefs-Lions Preview, Guess This QB, and Top Three Beefs Heading Into the 2023-24 Season

Nora and Steven discuss what to watch out for in the Kansas City Chiefs–Detroit Lions matchup on ‘Thursday Night Football’

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz open by discussing the top three things to watch out for in the Chiefs-Lions matchup on Thursday Night Football. Then, they go through Steven’s QB rankings, and Nora tries to guess which quarterback he is referring to. They finish by discussing the top three conflicts to watch out for this season and recapping the season finale of HBO’s Hard Knocks.

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

