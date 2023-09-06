 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Main Event Jey Uso Era Begins, Plus Becky Lynch’s Unfinished Business

Ben, Khal, and Brian also talk Jack Perry’s suspension, Booker T’s comments on AEW, and the CM Punk situation

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian Waters
WWE


How did you explain the CM Punk situation to your non–wrestling fan friends in one sentence? Ben, Khal, and Brian share how they did it. Then they get into the following headlines:

  • WWE officials are “optimistic” about Jey Uso’s potential to be a solo star (7:11)
  • Jack Perry has been suspended “indefinitely” (22:29)
  • Booker T said that AEW thinks only about the matches, not the buildup (30:52)

Later, in They Said What?!, they react to Rosenberg’s take on Cheap Heat when he said that CM Punk will NEVER be in WWE again. (42:50).

The crew closes the show with highlights from NXT (55:45) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (62:14).

For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at (202) 417-8160.

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @‌RingerWrestling.

We are also on Instagram, Threads, and X.

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Fights

The Latest

‘Ahsoka’ Finally Hits Hyperspace in “Part Four: Fallen Jedi”

As the series starts to delve into its characters’ complex histories, it finally fulfills its promise as more than a ‘Rebels’ reunion

By Ben Lindbergh
Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Play

Should Arsenal and Man United Be Worried, and Is JWP Being Disrespected?

James Allcott and his guests answer pressing questions about which Manchester United players will be hung out to dry, Kai Havertz’s season, and why Eddie Nketiah is Arsenal’s starting striker

By James Lawrence Allcott

‘Ahsoka’ Episode 4 Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys talk "Fallen Jedi," diving into the epic conflict between Ahsoka and Baylan and all of the great Easter eggs in the World Between Worlds

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 2 more
Play

‘Too Old for This S***’ Action Movies

With the box office success of ‘The Equalizer 3,’ Adam Nayman counts down the toughest over-the-hill action heroes

By Adam Nayman

“Stop Playing With Yourself”

Jason discusses the state of the Chicago Bears safety position, the Cubs’ ascension, and the disarray going on in the White Sox organization

By Jason Goff
AFI FEST 2015 Presented By Audi Opening Night Gala Premiere Of Universal Pictures’ “By the Sea” - Arrivals
Play

All Things Brad, Angelina, and Jennifer With Former US Weekly Photo Editor Peter Grossman

Peter Grossman joins to discuss love triangles and the moment he realized Angelina and Brad were together before the public knew

By Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt