Main Event Jey Uso Era Begins, Plus Becky Lynch’s Unfinished Business



How did you explain the CM Punk situation to your non–wrestling fan friends in one sentence? Ben, Khal, and Brian share how they did it. Then they get into the following headlines:

WWE officials are “optimistic” about Jey Uso’s potential to be a solo star (7:11)

Jack Perry has been suspended “indefinitely” (22:29)

Booker T said that AEW thinks only about the matches, not the buildup (30:52)

Later, in They Said What?!, they react to Rosenberg’s take on Cheap Heat when he said that CM Punk will NEVER be in WWE again. (42:50).

The crew closes the show with highlights from NXT (55:45) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (62:14).

