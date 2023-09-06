 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Kelce-Kupp Catastrophe and Our Favorite Fantasy Over/Unders of 2023

The guys discuss the fantasy implications of Travis Kelce’s and Cooper Kupp’s injuries before kicking off this season’s first Power Hour!

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Welcome to another season of Power Hour, where Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck rank something fantasy football or NFL related every Wednesday throughout the regular season. First, the guys discuss the fantasy implications of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s hyperextended knee at practice and Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp’s visit to a specialist for his hamstring issues (1:49). Next, they kick off this season’s first Power Hour by power ranking their favorite season-long over/unders (14:55). Finally, the guys close with emails (50:55).

Kadarius Toney, Chiefs WR (16:04)

DK Metcalf, Seahawks WR (18:34)

Geno Smith, Seahawks QB (23:00)

Bryce Young, Panthers QB (26:15)

Anthony Richardson, Colts QB (28:42)

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins QB (33:00)

DeVonta Smith, Eagles WR (35:12)

Dalton Kincaid, Bills TE (38:22)

Kenny Pickett, Steelers QB (40:32)

Mike Evans, Buccaneers WR (43:07)

Josh Jacobs, Raiders RB (45:23)

Deshaun Watson, Browns QB (47:27)

