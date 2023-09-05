Seven Players With the Most to Prove This Season



Austin and Pausha are ramping up for the 2023-24 NBA season and kick the show off with Austin’s thoughts on Noah Lyles’s viral comments on the NBA. Then, they talk through Team USA’s quarterfinal FIBA win and how a potential championship game against Canada may shake out. The guys also do some looking ahead and discuss which players have the most to prove this upcoming season before closing things out with some classic Off Guard rapid-fire questions.

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

Producers: Brian H. Waters and Ben Cruz

