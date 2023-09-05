 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

An Early Look at Pats-Eagles With Khari Thompson. Plus, Top Five Brady Moments.

Brian and Khari look ahead to the season opener and discuss some interesting NFL teams

By Brian Barrett
Super Bowl LV Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


Brian chats with Radio Boston’s Khari Thompson about the upcoming Pats-Eagles season opener, potential breakout candidates on the Pats, and some of the other intriguing teams around the NFL (0:45). Then, with Tom Brady set to return to Gillette for Week 1, Brian shares his top five Brady moments from his storied career before he and Jamie discuss the picks and other worthy moments (59:30).

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Khari Thompson
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

