An Early Look at Pats-Eagles With Khari Thompson. Plus, Top Five Brady Moments.

Brian chats with Radio Boston’s Khari Thompson about the upcoming Pats-Eagles season opener, potential breakout candidates on the Pats, and some of the other intriguing teams around the NFL (0:45). Then, with Tom Brady set to return to Gillette for Week 1, Brian shares his top five Brady moments from his storied career before he and Jamie discuss the picks and other worthy moments (59:30).
Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Khari Thompson
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
