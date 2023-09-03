The 2023 Fantasy Football Take Purge



Welcome to the Take Purge. All NFL- and fantasy football–related takes, including those you don’t actually believe, will be legal for 60 continuous minutes. All rational thought, logic, and professional credibility will be suspended during this time.

Check out our 2023 Ringer Fantasy Football Rankings here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out http://theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Social: Kiera Givens

Producer: Kai Grady

Audio intern: Jack Sanders

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts