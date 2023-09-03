 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The 2023 Fantasy Football Take Purge

Welcome to the Take Purge. All NFL- and fantasy football–related takes, including those you don’t actually believe, will be legal for 60 continuous minutes

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Indianapolis Colts v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images


Welcome to the Take Purge. All NFL- and fantasy football–related takes, including those you don’t actually believe, will be legal for 60 continuous minutes. All rational thought, logic, and professional credibility will be suspended during this time.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens
Producer: Kai Grady
Audio intern: Jack Sanders

