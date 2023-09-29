 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The “How Much Do You Love Football” Bowl

Jason and the fellas dive right into Chicago Bears talk before talking about Damian Lillard’s trade to the Milwaukee Bucks

By Jason Goff
Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason and the fellas dive right into Bears talk. The guys discuss the national discourse surrounding the Bears, and how this week’s Bears-Broncos game is a litmus test for both teams. They discuss Chicago’s underperforming defense, and why the front office has never prioritized Justin Fields (1:52). Jason then welcomes Parker Gabriel from The Denver Post to talk about what the Broncos have done well so far, what the mood was like in the locker room after giving up 70 points, and what’s at stake for both teams (25:44). After that, they talk about Damian Lillard being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. Jason discusses why he’s happy that NBA stars are exerting their power. After looking at the trade from a national perspective, Jason breaks down what it means for the Bulls (43:50).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Parker Gabriel
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

