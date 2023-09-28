 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What’s Going On With the Bengals Offense? Plus, a Preseason Hype Check and a Packers and Lions Preview.

Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz do a deep dive on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals offense and how to solve their struggles

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images


Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz open by doing a deep dive on Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense and how to solve their struggles. They continue by following up on the preseason hype to see where it stands three weeks into the season. To conclude the episode, they preview the TNF matchup between the Packers and Lions.

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

The Latest

AEW WrestleDream and NXT No Mercy Preview

Plus, fresh off their interview with Jade Cargill, David and Kaz discuss their takeaways from her media rollout

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Watford v Stoke City - Sky Bet Championship
Play

Tom Cleverley and His Incredible Roy Keane Story ...

Tom Cleverley, who played for Old Trafford, Everton and more before retiring to coach, joins to talk Roy Keane, the England squad and communication on the pitch

By Ben Foster

WSL Transfer Window XI

Plus a brief look at England’s defeat to the Netherlands in the Nations League, and a tribute to Sheffield United Women’s Maddy Cusack

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

A Report From the GOP Debate. Plus: Adam Nagourney on Triumphs and Disasters at The New York Times.

Bryan was on the ground for the second Republican debate, and New York Times journalist Adam Nagourney joins to discuss his new book, ‘The Times’

By Bryan Curtis

Could the Premier League’s 3 p.m. Blackout Be Reformed?

Plus, Musa and Ryan round up some of the results from midweek, including Inter’s slipup to Sassuolo, Napoli’s success on the pitch despite the noise off it, Girona at the top of La Liga and some great EFL Cup results and goals

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Play

‘The Rewatchables’: ‘The Big Chill’ | Lawrence Kasdan’s Friendship Comedy-Drama

Bill Simmons is joined by Chris Ryan and Sean Fennessey to rewatch Lawrence Kasdan’s 1983 comedy-drama, ‘The Big Chill,’ with Kevin Kline, Glenn Close, Tom Berenger, William Hurt, Jeff Goldblum, Mary Kay Place, and JoBeth Williams

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 1 more