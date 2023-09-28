What’s Going On With the Bengals Offense? Plus, a Preseason Hype Check and a Packers and Lions Preview.

Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz open by doing a deep dive on Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense and how to solve their struggles. They continue by following up on the preseason hype to see where it stands three weeks into the season. To conclude the episode, they preview the TNF matchup between the Packers and Lions.
Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
