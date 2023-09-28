

This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the movie franchise that deserves to make it to 10 films! Dave starts by explaining the plots of all 10 Saw movies to Neil and Joanna in extreme detail (6:25). Then, they play a game where they guess the subtitles of various movie sequels (46:16). Later, they discuss pretrial dismissals and awards (55:47) before revealing their picks for the movie franchise that deserves to make it to 10 films (1:12:12). Finally, they read listener submissions and choose one to add to the final poll (1:39:37).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What movie franchise deserves to make it to 10 films? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!

You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial By Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll What movie franchise deserves to make it to 10 movies? Dave: ‘Terminator’

Joanna: ‘Master and Commander’

Neil: ‘John Wick’

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

