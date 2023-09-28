 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Movie Franchise That Deserves to Make It to 10 Films

Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the movie franchise that deserves to make it to 10 films: ‘Terminator,’ ‘Master and Commander,’ ‘John Wick,’ or ‘Paddington’

By Dave Gonzales and Joanna Robinson
Lionsgate


This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the movie franchise that deserves to make it to 10 films! Dave starts by explaining the plots of all 10 Saw movies to Neil and Joanna in extreme detail (6:25). Then, they play a game where they guess the subtitles of various movie sequels (46:16). Later, they discuss pretrial dismissals and awards (55:47) before revealing their picks for the movie franchise that deserves to make it to 10 films (1:12:12). Finally, they read listener submissions and choose one to add to the final poll (1:39:37).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What movie franchise deserves to make it to 10 films? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!

You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial By Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll

What movie franchise deserves to make it to 10 movies?

view results
  • 0%
    Dave: ‘Terminator’
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Joanna: ‘Master and Commander’
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Neil: ‘John Wick’
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Listener (Dorothy): ‘Paddington’
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Trial By Content

The Latest

Spelunker’s Frozen Custard and Burgers
Play

Bratwurst Vs. Coneys, Crystal Chargers, and the Best Restaurant Bathrooms

Plus, is it OK to eat across the street from a cemetery?

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Why Each Team Won With the Dame Trade, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Reactions, and a Lost in the Sauce Test

Austin and Pausha also talk about Cooper Flagg’s recent visit to UConn

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

Lions-Packers Best Bets, Damian Lillard Traded, and Sharp Tank

Cousin Sal and the D3 also talk about the best college games of the weekend

By Cousin Sal Iacono

The Best Recruiters in College Basketball With Joe Tipton

Plus, Tate and Joe discuss the nation’s top college prospects, including Cooper Flagg and the Boozer twins

By Tate Frazier

The Damian Lillard Trade Roundtable

Who is the new title favorite? Are Dame and Giannis now the NBA’s best duo? And which star will be traded next? The Ringer NBA staff weighs in.

By The Ringer Staff

Breaking Down the GOP Debate Cringefest

After debriefing in the spin room, Tara recruits Axios political correspondent Alex Thompson to give out awards and discuss the night’s winners and losers

By Tara Palmeri