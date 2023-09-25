 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Patriots Beat the Jets, Bears Drama, and Previewing the Undefeated Eagles on ‘MNF’

Brian Barrett and James White break down the New England Patriots win, the New York Jets’ commitment Zach Wilson, and all the drama in Chicago

By Brian Barrett, John Jastremski, Jason Goff, Sheil Kapadia, and Ben Solak

Brian Barrett and James White break down the Patriots’ win over their AFC East rival, the New York Jets; how the Jets will have to live and die by Zach Wilson; and all the drama in Chicago. Plus, what’s next for the winless Bears? They also preview the Eagles matchup on MNF against their fellow undefeated Bucs.

Hosts: Brian Barrett, John Jastremski, Jason Goff, Sheil Kapadia, and Ben Solak
Guest: James White
Producers: Stefan Anderson, Steve Ceruti, Kyle Williams, Cliff Augustin, Jamie McClellan, and Tucker Tashjian

