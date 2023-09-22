Tearing Apart That Awful Top 100 Players of All Time List

James Allcott is joined by Kweku (@Kweku_Afari) and Faysal (@elfayz_) once again to rip apart the top 100 players list. The trio is also joined by Cai (@ProducerCai), who provides the stats, facts and figures. The trio discusses who is the real second GOAT and whether it’s still Cristiano Ronaldo. Why is Di María so highly ranked? And of course, who should be in this list that missed out altogether?

Host: James Allcott

Guests: Kweku Afari, Faysal and Cai Jones

Producer: Cai Jones

Editor: Finn McSkimming

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

