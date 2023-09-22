 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tearing Apart That Awful Top 100 Players of All Time List

Is the real second GOAT Cristiano Ronaldo? Why is Ángel Di María so highly ranked? And who should be in the list that missed out altogether?

By James Lawrence Allcott

James Allcott is joined by Kweku (@Kweku_Afari) and Faysal (@elfayz_) once again to rip apart the top 100 players list. The trio is also joined by Cai (@ProducerCai), who provides the stats, facts and figures. The trio discusses who is the real second GOAT and whether it’s still Cristiano Ronaldo. Why is Di María so highly ranked? And of course, who should be in this list that missed out altogether?

Host: James Allcott
Guests: Kweku Afari, Faysal and Cai Jones
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

