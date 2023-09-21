Panic Meters for 0-2 Teams, and Is Justin Fields OK? Plus, 49ers-Giants Preview.



Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz open by doing a deep dive on Justin Fields and the Bears to figure out why their offense has been struggling and what the Bears can do for the future. They also discuss whether or not you should panic about some of the NFL’s winless teams. To conclude the episode, they preview the TNF matchup between the Giants and 49ers.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

