Panic Meters for 0-2 Teams, and Is Justin Fields OK? Plus, 49ers-Giants Preview.

Nora and Steven try to figure out why the Chicago Bears offense has been struggling and discuss whether or not you should panic about some of the NFL’s winless teams

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
NFL: SEP 17 Bears at Buccaneers Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz open by doing a deep dive on Justin Fields and the Bears to figure out why their offense has been struggling and what the Bears can do for the future. They also discuss whether or not you should panic about some of the NFL’s winless teams. To conclude the episode, they preview the TNF matchup between the Giants and 49ers.

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

