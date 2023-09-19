The Browns Can’t Win Without Nick Chubb, the Ravens Coordinators Are Building a Contender, and More Big Takeaways from Week 2

Sheil and Ben start the pod by sharing their takes on the Saints’ win over the Panthers and the future of the Browns after Nick Chubb’s injury in their loss to the Steelers on MNF. Ben then explains why the Falcons’ Bijan Robinson is one of the best draft picks ever, while Sheil points the finger at Brandon Staley for the Chargers’ continued struggles (21:13). They then give big flowers to the Ravens coaching staff before talking about which surprise teams may be representing the AFC in the Super Bowl (41:38). Ben ends the pod with his extra points on Sheil’s golf game and the state of the Jaguars (58:21).
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo
