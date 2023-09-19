 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Browns Can’t Win Without Nick Chubb, the Ravens Coordinators Are Building a Contender, and More Big Takeaways from Week 2

Sheil and Ben share their takes on the New Orleans Saints’ win over the Carolina Panthers, the future of the Cleveland Browns after Nick Chubb’s injury, the Atlanta Falcons’ Bijan Robinson, and much more from NFL Week 2

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images


Sheil and Ben start the pod by sharing their takes on the Saints’ win over the Panthers and the future of the Browns after Nick Chubb’s injury in their loss to the Steelers on MNF. Ben then explains why the Falcons’ Bijan Robinson is one of the best draft picks ever, while Sheil points the finger at Brandon Staley for the Chargers’ continued struggles (21:13). They then give big flowers to the Ravens coaching staff before talking about which surprise teams may be representing the AFC in the Super Bowl (41:38). Ben ends the pod with his extra points on Sheil’s golf game and the state of the Jaguars (58:21).

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

