Week 2 NFL Picks, Props, and Predictions!

Can the Seattle Seahawks right the ship against the NFL darling Detroit Lions? Which Pro Bowl QB could end up saving the New York Jets season?

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak are back and breaking down Week 2’s most intriguing matchups and lines to watch. Can the Seahawks right the ship against the NFL darling Detroit Lions? Which Pro Bowl QB could end up saving the Jets season? Plus, Monday Morning Headlines!

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
Social: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

