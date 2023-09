‌(0:48) — TWITTER SPACES: JJ returns to Spaces to recap the Jets’ 22-16 overtime win over the Bills, while awaiting updates on Aaron Rodgers’s injury.

‌We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

‌Follow JJ on Twitter: https://twitter.com/john_jastremski

Host: John Jastremski

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify