Jets Win Despite Aaron Rodgers’s Injury, Kellen Moore’s Amazing Offense Loses, and More Big Takeaways from Week 1

Sheil and Ben get together to share their reactions to the Jets’ wild and weird win over the Bills, and ponder if this may be the last time we see Aaron Rodgers in a football uniform. Then, they put some respect on Matt LaFleur’s name before debating the effectiveness of Kellen Moore’s offensive scheme in the Chargers’ loss to the Dolphins (25:51). Sheil then explains why Seahawks fans should already be panicking, while Ben refuses to place the entirety of the Steelers’ loss to the 49ers at OC Matt Canada’s feet (41:45). They end the pod by attempting to take back some of their preseason takes (1:02:12).
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Arjuna Ramgopal
