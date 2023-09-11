Week 1 Recap: Horror for the Steelers and Giants, the TE Apocalypse, and Fantasy No-Shows



The guys recap a bizarre Week 1, beginning with the utter collapse of each of their favorite teams, passing the baton of misery to one another throughout the day. Then, they talk about the terrible performances from all of the quarterbacks who just signed massive contracts (coincidence???), Arthur Smith’s steadfast refusal to give his best players the football, and the minefield that was the TE fantasy landscape in Week 1. Then, they induct their first player into the 2023 Fantasy Burn Book.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders

Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

