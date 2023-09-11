 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 1 Recap: Horror for the Steelers and Giants, the TE Apocalypse, and Fantasy No-Shows

The crew talks about the terrible performances from all of the quarterbacks who just signed massive contracts, Arthur Smith’s steadfast refusal to give his best players the football, and the minefield that was the tight end fantasy landscape

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
San Francisco 49ers v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images


The guys recap a bizarre Week 1, beginning with the utter collapse of each of their favorite teams, passing the baton of misery to one another throughout the day. Then, they talk about the terrible performances from all of the quarterbacks who just signed massive contracts (coincidence???), Arthur Smith’s steadfast refusal to give his best players the football, and the minefield that was the TE fantasy landscape in Week 1. Then, they induct their first player into the 2023 Fantasy Burn Book.

Check out our Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings for this week’s positional rankings and more! Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Latest

Giants Routed 40-0 in Season Opener

JJ recaps the New York Giants’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys

By John Jastremski

The Most Ambitious Restaurants in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, and Cantonese Cuisine’s Survival

Plus, Dave and Chris share a moment about a certain past food item at Taco Bell

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

The Hot Read, Week 1: Tua Is Back and the Rest of the NFL Is on Notice

The Dolphins are producing fireworks once again. Plus: Joe Burrow’s very bad day, Calvin Ridley’s Jacksonville debut, Puka Nacua’s big contribution, Brock Purdy’s butt fumble recovery, and more.

By Ben Solak

A Niners and Cowboys Party, Tyreek Runs Amok, Six-Man Booths, and Four-Box Bliss

Plus, Parent Corner With Cousin Sal and Jimmy Kimmel

By Bill Simmons and Cousin Sal Iacono

Eagles-Patriots Postgame Reaction: Not the Prettiest Win to Start the Season

Sheil and Ben break down the game, and discuss what fans should expect from Jalen Hurts moving forward

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

‘Selling the OC’ Season 2, Episodes 1-4

We’re talking rumors about office shenanigans, friendship breakups, and more!

By Chelsea Stark-Jones and Jodi Walker