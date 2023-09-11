Week 1 Recap: Dolphins Win a Thriller, Eagles Hang On Against the Pats, and the Giants Get Shut Out

Nora and Steven recap Week 1, starting with the Dolphins’ exciting road win over the Chargers. They discuss the Tua Tagovailoa–Tyreek Hill connection, the overall lack of defense, and the Chargers’ passing game (2:00). Then, they assign winners and losers to the rest of the Week 1 slate (15:08). Lastly, they wrap up with a Week 1 take purge (1:19:00).
Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Eduardo Ocampo and Kiera Givens
