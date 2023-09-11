 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 1 Recap: Dolphins Win a Thriller, Eagles Hang On Against the Pats, and the Giants Get Shut Out

Nora and Steven recap Week 1, starting with the Dolphins’ exciting road win over the Chargers. They discuss the Tua Tagovailoa–Tyreek Hill connection, the overall lack of defense, and the Chargers’ passing game.

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images


Nora and Steven recap Week 1, starting with the Dolphins’ exciting road win over the Chargers. They discuss the Tua Tagovailoa–Tyreek Hill connection, the overall lack of defense, and the Chargers’ passing game (2:00). Then, they assign winners and losers to the rest of the Week 1 slate (15:08). Lastly, they wrap up with a Week 1 take purge (1:19:00).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Eduardo Ocampo and Kiera Givens

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

“Not in Front of Company”

Jason Goff breaks down the 38-20 beatdown the Green Bay Packers inflicted on the Chicago Bears

By Jason Goff

Pats Battle Back, but Fall Short Against Eagles With James White

Brian talks the Patriots’ 25-20 loss to the Eagles and points out some silver linings on both sides of the ball for the Pats.

By Brian Barrett

Week 1 Recap: Horror for the Steelers and Giants, the TE Apocalypse, and Fantasy No-Shows

The crew talks about the terrible performances from all of the quarterbacks who just signed massive contracts, Arthur Smith’s steadfast refusal to give his best players the football, and the minefield that was the tight end fantasy landscape

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

Giants Routed 40-0 in Season Opener

JJ recaps the New York Giants’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys

By John Jastremski

The Most Ambitious Restaurants in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, and Cantonese Cuisine’s Survival

Plus, Dave and Chris share a moment about a certain past food item at Taco Bell

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

The Hot Read, Week 1: Tua Is Back and the Rest of the NFL Is on Notice

The Dolphins are producing fireworks once again. Plus: Joe Burrow’s very bad day, Calvin Ridley’s Jacksonville debut, Puka Nacua’s big contribution, Brock Purdy’s butt fumble recovery, and more.

By Ben Solak