’Heels’ Season 2, Episode 7 Review



David and Ben return to recap the penultimate episode of the second season, titled “Things That Matter.” The guys discuss their excitement for next week’s season finale and debate what could be the stakes for the cross-promotion pay per view between Florida Wrestling Dystopia and the Duffy Wrestling League. Also, they discuss Willie’s continuing erratic behavior and debate if she’ll accept Gully’s offer to join the FWD. As they give out this week’s awards, the guys discuss the importance of Staci keeping Wild Bill’s secret of giving money to Tom when he was alive, Ace’s character growth, and David’s issues with the promo put together by DWL to impress Continuum.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Ben Lindbergh

Producer: Jessie Lopez

Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

