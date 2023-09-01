Predicting the AFC Winners for the 2023 Season



Sheil and Ben gave you the NFC division winners, and now it’s time for the AFC winners. Will Joe Burrow and the Bengals take the AFC North crown, or will the revamped Ravens take the top spot? There’s a lot of hype surrounding the Jets with the addition of Aaron Rodgers, but will they even make the playoffs? Who will be representing the AFC in the Super Bowl?

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Arjuna Ramgopal

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

