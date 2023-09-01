What Would Be a Successful Season for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets? Plus, the Yankees and Mets Still Have a Lot to Play For.

00:40 - JJ is still riding high off of his wedding.
01:40 - YANKEES-METS: Both seasons are over but there’s a lot riding on the end of the season
14:56 - CALLS: Callers on the Yankees’ faltering season and the Giants and Jets
21:42 - EAMON MCANANEY on the Yankees’ and Mets’ failing seasons and the Jets’ and Giants’ seasons. The Jets can reach the AFC championship game.
44:16 - LARRY: Gives JJ some tough trivia.
48:11 - JEFF MONEY: Jeff Money gives his picks for college football and baseball!
Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Eamon McAnaney
Producer: Cliff Augustin
