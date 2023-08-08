AFC East Story Lines With John Jastremski. Plus, the Pats’ Path to the Playoffs.



Brian discusses reasons the Patriots can be successful this year, including their stout defense and an improved rushing attack (0:40). Then, Brian chats with The Ringer’s John Jastremski about the top AFC East story lines entering the season, like which team has the most drama surrounding it, the division’s best defense, and more (15:00). Then, Brian touches on Orioles announcer Kevin Brown’s suspension controversy in Baltimore before presenting his top five Celtics wings in recent years (39:00).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: John Jastremski

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

