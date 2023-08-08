 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

France Set Out Their Stall as They Demolish Morocco, and Colombia Keep the Fairy Tale Alive

A special guest host, Stadio’s Ryan Hunn, joins Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill to talk about the final World Cup round of 16 games 

By Ryan Hunn
France v Morocco: Round of 16 - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 Photo by Sue McKay/Getty Images


A special guest host, Stadio’s Ryan Hunn, joins Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill to talk about the final World Cup round of 16 games, which saw Colombia continue their fairy tale with a tight win over Jamaica, and France swat aside a spirited Moroccan side who, despite their exit from the tournament, can look back on their experience with pride. We finish up with a look ahead to the quarterfinals, which start on Friday.

Host: Ryan Hunn
Guests: Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill
Producer: Jonathan Fisher

