The Football Fill-In Premier League Preview! Who Makes the Top Four, and ____ to Be Relegated?

The Football Fill-In is BACK! A new season of Premier League football awaits us, meaning there’s heaps to discuss and break down. As the season starts this weekend, it only made sense to get the dynamic trio of Ben, Mark, and Dave Watson on the sofas to make their predictions. The crew looked at the top four, the bottom three, who’s winning the Golden Boot, their dark horse, and their potential flop of the season, all followed up by the world-famous Football Fill-In Quiz. Next week, we properly get stuck in with some banger fixtures all ready to be broken down by the Fill-In crew! See you there.
Subscribe: Spotify