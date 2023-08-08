 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Football Fill-In Premier League Preview! Who Makes the Top Four, and ____ to Be Relegated?

Ben, Mark, and Dave make their predictions for the Premier League season, including the bottom three, the Golden Boot, the dark horse, and potential flops

By Ben Foster

The Football Fill-In is BACK! A new season of Premier League football awaits us, meaning there’s heaps to discuss and break down. As the season starts this weekend, it only made sense to get the dynamic trio of Ben, Mark, and Dave Watson on the sofas to make their predictions. The crew looked at the top four, the bottom three, who’s winning the Golden Boot, their dark horse, and their potential flop of the season, all followed up by the world-famous Football Fill-In Quiz. Next week, we properly get stuck in with some banger fixtures all ready to be broken down by the Fill-In crew! See you there.

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Soccer

The Latest

France Set Out Their Stall as They Demolish Morocco, and Colombia Keep the Fairy Tale Alive

A special guest host, Stadio’s Ryan Hunn, joins Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill to talk about the final World Cup round of 16 games

By Ryan Hunn

’SummerSlam’ Reaction: LA Knight Gets His Story Line, Hulk Logan, and Ronda Rousey’s Rocky WWE Run Comes to an End

Rosenberg, Dip, and SGG also discuss the recent list of injuries among WWE’s biggest stars

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde

World Cup Squad Announcements, Cardiff Debrief, and England’s Will Stuart Joins from Camp

The guys also analyze the 33-man England squad that Steve Borthwick has picked for the tournament

By The Rugby Pod

The Forgotten Former Meaning of “Jerk”

The curious pop culture etymology of "jerk," from 1979’s ‘The Jerk’ through today. (Or, "When did jerk stop meaning ‘stupid’?")

By Ben Lindbergh

Overnight Dates in Fiji, Big Reveals, and a ‘Love Island’ recap

Juliet and Callie Curry are back to recap ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 20, Episode 7, talking about Xavier’s big reveal, Joey’s ATV date, Dotun and Charity’s connection, and more

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Fade in the Water and Jamie Foxx’s Apology With Rabbi Dr. Ari Lamm

Van and Rachel discuss the Montgomery Riverboat Uprising of 2023, support for Joe Biden among Black men, and the tragic, fatal stabbing of O’Shae Sibley

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay