’SummerSlam’ Reaction: LA Knight Gets His Story Line, Hulk Logan, and Ronda Rousey’s Rocky WWE Run Comes to an End

Rosenberg, Dip, and SGG also discuss the recent list of injuries among WWE’s biggest stars

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde


Back from a thrilling weekend in Detroit, Rosenberg welcomes his pals Dip and SGG (from his new home studio, which has some kinks that need to be worked out) to discuss the following on today’s episode of the world’s no. 1 sports and recreation podcast:

  • WWE’s signing of Brian Pillman Jr. (7:40)
  • Rumors that Ronda Rousey’s time with WWE is over and the guys’ thoughts on ways Rousey’s career could have gone so much better (10:31)
  • The mounting list of serious injuries for some of WWE’s biggest stars, like Sami Zayn, Liv Morgan, Kevin Owens, and Roman Reigns (15:08)
  • A commentary on WWE’s evolution since Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip were teenagers (19:58)
  • Thoughts on this past weekend’s SummerSlam and the story lines that stood out most regarding LA Knight, Logan Paul, and more (27:26)

Plus, Black Power Rankings (46:43), and anticipation builds for the suit contest.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

