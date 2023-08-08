World Cup Squad Announcements, Cardiff Debrief, and England’s Will Stuart Joins from Camp



Another week closer to the Rugby World Cup, and the lads are joined by Will Stuart straight from England camp to get the inside track on on Borthwick’s World Cup prep and how the team is feeling. We take a look at the game in Cardiff and discuss whether Wales have turned a corner under Gatland, with things looking more positive. The lads will be discussing how Ireland fared as they got their World Cup warm-up games underway against Italy, as well as the big comeback for Scotland against France and their World Cup squad announcement. We’ll also be analysing the 33-man England squad that Steve Borthwick has picked for the tournament.

Subscribe: Spotify