Fade in the Water and Jamie Foxx’s Apology With Rabbi Dr. Ari Lamm

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay welcome Rabbi Dr. Ari Lamm to discuss the fallout and discourse following Jamie Foxx’s deleted Instagram post and ensuing apology (6:17). Then, they react to the Montgomery Riverboat Uprising of 2023 (1:05:46). Plus, support for Joe Biden from Black men comes into question (1:24:22), and they discuss the tragic, fatal stabbing of O’Shae Sibley for voguing at a gas station (1:47:53).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Guest: Rabbi Dr. Ari Lamm

Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

