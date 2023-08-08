 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Overnight Dates in Fiji, Big Reveals, and a ‘Love Island’ recap

Juliet and Callie Curry are back to recap ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 20, Episode 7, talking about Xavier’s big reveal, Joey’s ATV date, Dotun and Charity’s connection, and more

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
ABC


Juliet and Callie Curry are back to recap The Bachelorette Season 20, Episode 7. They start the episode with some quick Bachelor Nation news (00:51), then begin the recap talking about Xavier’s big reveal (07:00), Joey’s ATV date (27:15), Dotun and Charity’s connection (35:22), and Aaron B.’s surprise return (43:04). Later, they sum up the finale of Love Island (50:56).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Bachelor Party

The Latest

World Cup Squad Announcements, Cardiff Debrief, and England’s Will Stuart Joins from Camp

The guys also analyze the 33-man England squad that Steve Borthwick has picked for the tournament

By The Rugby Pod

The Forgotten Former Meaning of “Jerk”

The curious pop culture etymology of "jerk," from 1979’s ‘The Jerk’ through today. (Or, "when did jerk stop meaning stupid?")

By Ben Lindbergh

Fade in the Water and Jamie Foxx’s Apology With Rabbi Dr. Ari Lamm

Van and Rachel discuss the Montgomery Riverboat Uprising of 2023, support for Joe Biden among Black men, and the tragic, fatal stabbing of O’Shae Sibley

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

24 Question Party People: Jenny Lewis

This week, we welcome the legendary Jenny Lewis to the program, where she and Yasi discover a deep kinship through obscure backpack rap and biohacking, as people often do

By Yasi Salek

AD’s New Bag, Paolo Vs. Melo, and Is This the Hawks’ Last Chance With Trae?

Plus, the guys answer your mailbag questions about Cade Cunningham, Jeremy Sochan, and parenting

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Will Anyone Budge on Data Transparency in Hollywood?

Matt also recaps his Taylor Swift concert experience and makes a prediction about how much money her tour will make

By Matthew Belloni