Overnight Dates in Fiji, Big Reveals, and a ‘Love Island’ recap



Juliet and Callie Curry are back to recap The Bachelorette Season 20, Episode 7. They start the episode with some quick Bachelor Nation news (00:51), then begin the recap talking about Xavier’s big reveal (07:00), Joey’s ATV date (27:15), Dotun and Charity’s connection (35:22), and Aaron B.’s surprise return (43:04). Later, they sum up the finale of Love Island (50:56).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Producer: Ashleigh Smith

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

