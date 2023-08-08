Will Anyone Budge on Data Transparency in Hollywood?



Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss one of Hollywood’s most hotly debated topics: data transparency among streamers. As the writers and actors strikes drag on, data transparency continues to be a nonnegotiable for studios and a necessary inclusion for the guilds. Matt and Lucas discuss why the sides are so far apart, why streamers don’t want to release data, how data obscurity affects financials, and whether any of this could or should change. Matt finishes the show by recapping his Taylor Swift concert experience and making a prediction about how much money her tour will make.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify