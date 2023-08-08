 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Will Anyone Budge on Data Transparency in Hollywood?

Matt also recaps his Taylor Swift concert experience and makes a prediction about how much money her tour will make

By Matthew Belloni
Members Of SAG-AFTRA And WGA Go On Strike Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss one of Hollywood’s most hotly debated topics: data transparency among streamers. As the writers and actors strikes drag on, data transparency continues to be a nonnegotiable for studios and a necessary inclusion for the guilds. Matt and Lucas discuss why the sides are so far apart, why streamers don’t want to release data, how data obscurity affects financials, and whether any of this could or should change. Matt finishes the show by recapping his Taylor Swift concert experience and making a prediction about how much money her tour will make.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

