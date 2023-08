Hello and welcome back to 24 Question Party People, the show that asks the hard questions. Again and again and again. This week, we welcome the legendary Jenny Lewis to the program, where she and Yasi discover a deep kinship through obscure backpack rap and biohacking, as people often do.

Host: Yasi Salek

Guest: Jenny Lewis

Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles

Theme Song: Hether Fortune

