AD’s New Bag, Paolo Vs. Melo, and Is This the Hawks’ Last Chance With Trae?

Plus, the guys answer your mailbag questions about Cade Cunningham, Jeremy Sochan, and parenting

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
2023 NBA Playoffs - Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images


Verno and KOC react to Anthony Davis’s historic contract extension and explain why this was the right move for both AD and the Lakers (01:37). Also, the guys continue to answer your mailbag questions! This week features questions on Cade Cunningham, Jeremy Sochan, parenting, and more (08:08).

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com!

Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

