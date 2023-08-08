AD’s New Bag, Paolo Vs. Melo, and Is This the Hawks’ Last Chance With Trae?



Verno and KOC react to Anthony Davis’s historic contract extension and explain why this was the right move for both AD and the Lakers (01:37). Also, the guys continue to answer your mailbag questions! This week features questions on Cade Cunningham, Jeremy Sochan, parenting, and more (08:08).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

