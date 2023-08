The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss some drama going down in the Team USA camp, the current international stage and how the U.S. stacks up, some other countries to watch out for, and the dynamics within the star-studded crop of American coaches (3:00). Then, the guys celebrate youth basketball camp culture in Camp Corner (45:14) and some shout-outs (1:07:15).

Host: Tate Frazier

Guest: J. Kyle Mann

Producer: Troy Farkas

