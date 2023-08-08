The Start of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, and the 2024 Schedule Release



House and Hubbard start off with their takeaways from the Wyndham Championship (01:58). Then, they look at who made or missed the cut for the FedEx Cup playoffs (11:45) before delving into some of the latest business developments in the PGA Tour, including the release of next season’s schedule (19:22). Next, Chris Vernon joins to preview this weekend’s FedEx St. Jude Championship (41:21). They end with who has the most to win or lose in these playoffs, under-the-radar plays, and their picks to win this weekend (63:09).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Guest: Chris Vernon

Producers: Eduardo Ocampo and Tucker Tashijan

Additional Production Support: Danny Corrales

