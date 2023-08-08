 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Start of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, and the 2024 Schedule Release

Plus, a St. Jude Championship preview with Chris Vernon

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Photo by Logan Whitton/Getty Images


House and Hubbard start off with their takeaways from the Wyndham Championship (01:58). Then, they look at who made or missed the cut for the FedEx Cup playoffs (11:45) before delving into some of the latest business developments in the PGA Tour, including the release of next season’s schedule (19:22). Next, Chris Vernon joins to preview this weekend’s FedEx St. Jude Championship (41:21). They end with who has the most to win or lose in these playoffs, under-the-radar plays, and their picks to win this weekend (63:09).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Guest: Chris Vernon
Producers: Eduardo Ocampo and Tucker Tashijan
Additional Production Support: Danny Corrales

Subscribe: Spotify

