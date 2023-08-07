 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Will Dak Commit Fewer INTs in 2023? Who Has the Most Dangerous Offense in the NFC?

Plus, are the Ravens entering a transition year?

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images


Dak Prescott tied for the most interceptions in the league last season despite playing only 12 games. Will that number be less with Mike McCarthy calling plays? Plus, who has the most dangerous offense in the NFC? Is it the Eagles or a team from a different division? With the Ravens having so many moving parts on offense this offseason, are they looking at a year of transition? Plus, Ben is buying the hype on one rookie QB.

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Music Composed By: Devon Renaldo

