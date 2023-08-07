 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Wooing of Donald Trump, USWNT Takery, and in Defense of Mark Jackson

Bryan and David discuss USA’s loss to Sweden in the World Cup

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Sweden v USA: Round of 16 - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 Photo by Robin Alam/USSF/Getty Images for USSF


Bryan and David begin this week by discussing the U.S. women’s national team’s loss to Sweden this weekend and how both current and former players responded to their elimination (0:41). Then, they weigh Fox News’ approach at encouraging Donald Trump to take the stage for GOP debates (12:00). Later, they state their case in defense of former NBA Finals team announcer Mark Jackson (30:00). Plus, another Not About Media segment, where they talk conference realignment. And, of course, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Erika Cervantes

