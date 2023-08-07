Training Camp Risers



Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck are back to discuss the most significant developments from training camps around the NFL and determine the biggest risers and fallers over the last few weeks (1:57). Finally, the guys close with emails (48:28).

Alvin Kamara’s three-game suspension (2:45)

Cooper Kupp’s hamstring injury (8:25)

Quarterback camp battles (10:00)

Risers (30:20)

Check out our 2023 Ringer Fantasy Football Rankings here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Social: Kiera Givens

Producer: Kai Grady

Audio Intern: Jack Sanders

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts