Training Camp Risers

Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck are back to discuss the most significant developments from training camps around the NFL and determine the biggest risers and fallers over the last few weeks (1:57). Finally, the guys close with emails (48:28).
Alvin Kamara’s three-game suspension (2:45)
Cooper Kupp’s hamstring injury (8:25)
Quarterback camp battles (10:00)
Risers (30:20)
