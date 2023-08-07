 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Training Camp Risers

The guys also discuss Alvin Kamara’s suspension and Cooper Kupp’s injury

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck are back to discuss the most significant developments from training camps around the NFL and determine the biggest risers and fallers over the last few weeks (1:57). Finally, the guys close with emails (48:28).

Alvin Kamara’s three-game suspension (2:45)

Cooper Kupp’s hamstring injury (8:25)

Quarterback camp battles (10:00)

Risers (30:20)

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens
Producer: Kai Grady
Audio Intern: Jack Sanders

