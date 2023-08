‌Ceruti and Paul Carr are back with a full preview of the English Premier League season, including title, top four, relegation, and other bets they like (5:42). Then, they close by rating all the major U.S. men’s national team player transfers (or lack thereof), including Pulisic, Musah, Adams, Turner, and more (57:07).

‌Hosts: Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr

Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

