The Bloodline Story Takes Another Turn. Plus, Cody Rhodes Earns Brock Lesnar’s Respect at SummerSlam.



David, Kaz, and Brian discuss the most watched SummerSlam in history! They break down the card, including:

The next chapter of the Bloodline after Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (8:03)

Cody Rhodes earns Brock Lesnar’s respect (20:46)

LA Knight gets the biggest pop of the night (29:50)

What’s next for Finn Bálor (47:01)

Iyo Sky cashes in her Money in the Bank contract (57:30)

Plus, AEW Collision highlights and unbooked matches from this incredible fight weekend (61:03).

Hosts: David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and Brian H. Waters

Producer: Brian H. Waters

