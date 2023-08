Bakari Sellers is joined by podcaster and journalist Sam Sanders to discuss his journey from growing up with a stutter to hosting national radio shows (4:45), and whether or not there are too many podcasts out there (17:56). Plus, a discussion of country music’s race problem, inspired by a recent episode of his podcast Into It (22:17).

Host: Bakari Sellers

Guest: Sam Sanders

Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr.

Executive Producer: Jarrod Loadholt

