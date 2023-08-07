 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Keep Your Hands Up

Jason starts the pod by breaking down all of the dynamics of the Tim Anderson–José Ramírez brawl, then discusses the ascending Cubs and the feel-good vibes for the franchise 

By Jason Goff
Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images


Jason starts the pod by breaking down all of the dynamics of the Tim Anderson–José Ramírez brawl. He also examines the turbulent two years that Anderson has gone through. Jason then discusses the ascending Cubs and the feel-good vibes for the franchise before sharing his well-wishes for Tim Anderson and discussing fight etiquette (36:43).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify

