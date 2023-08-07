Keep Your Hands Up



Jason starts the pod by breaking down all of the dynamics of the Tim Anderson–José Ramírez brawl. He also examines the turbulent two years that Anderson has gone through. Jason then discusses the ascending Cubs and the feel-good vibes for the franchise before sharing his well-wishes for Tim Anderson and discussing fight etiquette (36:43).

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

