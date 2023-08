Tate Frazier hosts Nora Princiotti to break down the biggest story lines of the NFL heading into the first week of the preseason. They discuss bold predictions for the regular season, the latest on Josh Jacobs’s holdout, Jonathan Taylor vs. the Colts, favorite training camp beefs, and what the future of the running back position in the NFL is.

Host: Tate Frazier

Guest: Nora Princiotti

Producers: Conor Nevins and Tucker Tashjian

Subscribe: Spotify