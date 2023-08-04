Which Head Coaches Have the Most at Stake in 2023?



Sheil and Ben are back at it again this week! This episode, they look at the coaches with the most at stake this season. Is Bill Belichick’s tenure in New England at risk of coming to an end? With the addition of Kellen Moore and Justin Herbert’s recent contract extension, will Brandon Staley finally have some postseason success? Is Mike McCarthy’s takeover on offense really the best decision for Dallas? Plus, does Kevin Stefanski need a career year to remain in Cleveland?

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Music Composed by: Devon Renaldo

