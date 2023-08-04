 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Which Head Coaches Have the Most at Stake in 2023?

Sheil and Ben discuss the outlook for Bill Belichick, Mike McCarthy, and more

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images


Sheil and Ben are back at it again this week! This episode, they look at the coaches with the most at stake this season. Is Bill Belichick’s tenure in New England at risk of coming to an end? With the addition of Kellen Moore and Justin Herbert’s recent contract extension, will Brandon Staley finally have some postseason success? Is Mike McCarthy’s takeover on offense really the best decision for Dallas? Plus, does Kevin Stefanski need a career year to remain in Cleveland?

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Music Composed by: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

