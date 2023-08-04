 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trump’s Third Indictment, and the Lizzo Accounts

There’s also discussion about men vs. women in sports in light of the proposed Claressa Shields vs. Keith Thurman boxing match and a talk about appropriate workplace wardrobe

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

‌Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to Donald Trump’s latest federal indictment over alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election (19:06), before discussing the news of Lizzo being sued by ex-dancers for misconduct (34:38). Then, a discussion of men vs. women in sports in light of the proposed Claressa Shields vs. Keith Thurman boxing match (1:00:31), and a talk about appropriate workplace wardrobe (1:10:05). Plus, the family of Henrietta Lacks is finally compensated (1:20:38).

‌Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

