Trump’s Third Indictment, and the Lizzo Accounts

‌Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to Donald Trump’s latest federal indictment over alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election (19:06), before discussing the news of Lizzo being sued by ex-dancers for misconduct (34:38). Then, a discussion of men vs. women in sports in light of the proposed Claressa Shields vs. Keith Thurman boxing match (1:00:31), and a talk about appropriate workplace wardrobe (1:10:05). Plus, the family of Henrietta Lacks is finally compensated (1:20:38).

‌Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

