Rizzo to IL With Concussion, and Verlander’s Comments. Plus, Jets and Giants Win Totals With Raheem Palmer.



(1:20) — YANKEES: Anthony Rizzo is headed to the IL with post-concussion syndrome, Domingo German has been dismissed from the team, and the Yankees take their series opener over the Astros.

(8:58) — METS: The Mets are swept by the Royals as the rebuild begins. Justin Verlander gets candid about his Mets tenure.

(11:09) — GIANTS: JJ gives his early takeaways on the Giants after attending training camp on Thursday.

(12:33) — JETS: The Jets fall to the Browns in their preseason opener. Did Zach Wilson show any improvement?

(14:22) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Mets.

(32:25) — ISAIAH HODGINS: Giants WR Isaiah Hodgins talks to JJ during training camp and previews his second season with Big Blue, and the improvement in the Giants’ wide receivers room.

(34:45) — RAHEEM PALMER: The Ringer’s Raheem Palmer joins the show to discuss how to bet NFL futures, the Jets’ and Giants’ win totals, and his favorite picks for the upcoming season.

(55:12) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Isaiah Hodgins and Raheem Palmer

Producer: Stefan Anderson

