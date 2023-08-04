 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rizzo to IL With Concussion, and Verlander’s Comments. Plus, Jets and Giants Win Totals With Raheem Palmer.

Plus, more Yankees, Mets, Giants, and Jets updates

By John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer
Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images


(1:20) — YANKEES: Anthony Rizzo is headed to the IL with post-concussion syndrome, Domingo German has been dismissed from the team, and the Yankees take their series opener over the Astros.

(8:58) — METS: The Mets are swept by the Royals as the rebuild begins. Justin Verlander gets candid about his Mets tenure.

(11:09) — GIANTS: JJ gives his early takeaways on the Giants after attending training camp on Thursday.

(12:33) — JETS: The Jets fall to the Browns in their preseason opener. Did Zach Wilson show any improvement?

(14:22) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Mets.

(32:25) — ISAIAH HODGINS: Giants WR Isaiah Hodgins talks to JJ during training camp and previews his second season with Big Blue, and the improvement in the Giants’ wide receivers room.

(34:45) — RAHEEM PALMER: The Ringer’s Raheem Palmer joins the show to discuss how to bet NFL futures, the Jets’ and Giants’ win totals, and his favorite picks for the upcoming season.

(55:12) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Isaiah Hodgins and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Stefan Anderson

