Fantasy TE Rankings, Tiers, and Fears

Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck are back to walk through their tight end rankings, place them in tiers, and address their most pressing fears from The Ringer’s 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings (1:17). Finally, the guys close with emails (47:24).
Tier 1: Travis Kelce (2:54)
Tier 2: Mark Andrews (6:09)
Tier 3: T. J. Hockenson and George Kittle (9:39)
Tier 4: Dallas Goedert, Kyle Pitts, and Darren Waller (20:01)
Tier 5: Evan Engram, David Njoku, and Pat Freiermuth (29:18)
Tier 6: Greg Dulcich, Dalton Schultz, Chigoziem Okonkwo, Cole Kmet, Gerald Everett, Tyler Higbee, Juwan Johnson, and Dalton Kincaid (35:35)
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens
Producer: Kai Grady
Audio intern: Jack Sanders
