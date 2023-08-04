 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fantasy TE Rankings, Tiers, and Fears

And later, the guys close the show out answering emails!

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck are back to walk through their tight end rankings, place them in tiers, and address their most pressing fears from The Ringer’s 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings (1:17). Finally, the guys close with emails (47:24).

Check out our 2023 Ringer Fantasy Football Rankings here!

Tier 1: Travis Kelce (2:54)

Tier 2: Mark Andrews (6:09)

Tier 3: T. J. Hockenson and George Kittle (9:39)

Tier 4: Dallas Goedert, Kyle Pitts, and Darren Waller (20:01)

Tier 5: Evan Engram, David Njoku, and Pat Freiermuth (29:18)

Tier 6: Greg Dulcich, Dalton Schultz, Chigoziem Okonkwo, Cole Kmet, Gerald Everett, Tyler Higbee, Juwan Johnson, and Dalton Kincaid (35:35)

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens
Producer: Kai Grady
Audio intern: Jack Sanders

