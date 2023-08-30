The Cardinals Are Tanking, Joe Burrow Has a “Healthy Body,” and Big-Name Players Are Still Holding Out

Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz discuss the Arizona Cardinals’ obvious tank strategy heading into the 2023 season and where that will leave Kyler Murray when the dust has settled. Will Joe Burrow be ready for the start of the season? Bengals coach Zac Taylor thinks so. Plus, Katie Baker joins to discuss her piece on the emergence of football documentaries on Netflix.
Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Guest: Katie Baker
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
