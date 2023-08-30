 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saraya Vs. Mercedes Moné Loading? Plus, CM Punk’s Questionable Future.

The guys also discuss the legacy of former WWE champion Bray Wyatt

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian Waters
AEW


This week, Ben, Khal, and Brian kick off the show by fantasy booking John Cena’s return. Then they get into the following headlines:

  • Saraya is setting her sights on Mercedes Moné (3:30)
  • CM Punk’s questionable future in AEW and pro wrestling in general (17:10)
  • Will Ospreay is “open to all options” after his New Japan deal expires (31:34)

‌Later, in They Said What?!, they react to Dip’s take on Cheap Heat when he said that Raquel Rodriguez may not be the best opponent for Rhea Ripley (37:52). Then they discuss the legacy of former WWE champion Bray Wyatt (48:16). (Check out this Ringer dot com piece from Ian Douglass and Oliver Lee Bateman titled “The Making of Bray Wyatt.”)

The crew closes the show with highlights from NXT (57:10) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (59:20).

For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at (202) 417-8160.

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @RingerWrestling. We are also on Instagram and Threads.

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

